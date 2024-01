New Delhi: There will be no flight arrivals or departures at the Delhi airport from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm every day till January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, according to an official.

The NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been revised to introduce the new restrictions.

Earlier, the curbs were in place only for non-scheduled flights with certain exceptions.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print