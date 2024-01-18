DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal Programme on Jan 20 Postponed

Srinagar,: Police on Thursday said that DGP J&K Public Grievance Redressal Programme, scheduled to be held on January 20, has been postponed. “General public through this notice is informed that the DGP J&K Public Grievance Redressal Programme for Saturday i.e 20/01/2024 is postponed,” police said in a statement.“The schedule of the next programme i.e place and venue, date and time will be communicated separately.”

