Poonchv Police and army on Wednesday said to have recovered 2.5 kgs of ‘heroin’ in Poonch district.

A police official said that Army alongwith Police launched a joint search operation on “suspicion” in Degwar Terwan area of Poonch district and recovered 2.5 kg heroin. Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

