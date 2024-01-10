Minga Sherpa assumes charge as DC Baramulla

Baramulla: Minga Sherpa, a 2017 batch IAS officer, took over the charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla on Wednesday, relieving incumbent Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sehrish Asgar for her new assignment.

Dr. Sehrish handed over the charge to Minga Sherpa in a ceremony held at the DC Office, Baramulla.

The ceremony was attended by all the senior officials from the district including Senior Superintendent of Police, Amod Nagpure; Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf; Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina; Principal Government Medical College Baramulla, Prof. Roohi Reshi among others who extended a warm welcome to Minga Sherpa on his new role.

Speaking on the occasion, Minga Sherpa, who was earlier posted as Additional Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha and Director Information extended his heartiest gratitude for the warm reception accorded by the administration.

He congratulated the departing DC, Dr. Sehrish, for her successful tenure as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla and wished her success for the new assignment.

After taking over the charge as DC Baramulla, Minga Sherpa held an introductory meeting with the officers/officials of all the line departments of the district to get acquainted with the ongoing developmental scenario of the district.

The officers/officials in the meeting provided a brief overview of the progress of the works being conducted in the district and challenges impeding seamless delivery of the services.

The DC expressed his determination and enthusiasm to work closely with all the officials, aiming to implement transformative initiatives and elevate the district Baramulla to newer heights of development and progress during his tenure.

