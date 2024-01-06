Weapon Recovery Case: NIA Attaches Property In Chanapora Srinagar

Srinagar:National Investigation Agency on Saturday morning attached the residential house of an accused in connection with case of weapon recovery in Chanapora area of Srinagar district.

Sources said that a NIA team along with police and CRPF this morning attached the property of an accused namely Mushtaq Ahmad son of Abdul Ganaie, Khan Colony, Chanapora, they said.

The house has been attached in connection with case RC 4/22 regarding recovery of weapon, they added.

Its pertinent to mention that Srinagar Police in May 2023 in Chanapora arrested two local hybrid militants of proscribed militant outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds & 1 silencer were recovered. The case was handed over to NIA for further investigation(GNS)

