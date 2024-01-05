PreDawn Gunfight breaks out in Shopian

Srinagar:A predawn gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Chotigam of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Chotigam.

As the joint team of forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Social media platform X, ”

Encounter has started at Chotigam area of Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow.(GNS)

