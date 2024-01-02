New Year’s Day Celebrations: SKUAST-K to establish 6 Centres of Excellence: VC Prof Ganai

Presents ‘Achiever of The Year-2023’ awards to scientists, staff

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir will establish six ‘Centres of Excellence for Agriculture’ and a HiTech Green House at different places in the Kashmir division, Vice Chancellor, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, announced on Monday.

The vice chancellor was speaking at an award ceremony held on New Year’s Day to felicitate scientists and staff of the university with the ‘Achiever of The Year-2023 Award’ for their outstanding contribution in the past year.

He also said the university is building the basis for establishing the south campus on 500 kanal land at Sallar village in the Anantnag district.

Prof Ganai presented an overview of the SKUAST-K achievements in the year 2023 including the only International Education Fair at New Delhi, the first Alumni meet, 550 Ministry of MSME sponsored skill trainings, NABARD funding etc. and spelled out his plan for 2024.

Providing details about the upcoming facilities, he said a Centre of Excellence for Walnut is being established at Kulangam, Kupwara with Rs 13 crore funding. Another Rs 8 core Centre of Excellence will be established at Sagaam, Kokernag, Rs 14 crore Centre of Excellence in Animal Reproductive Biotechnology at MLRI Mansbal, Rs 13 crore HiTech Green House for Vegetables & Floriculture at Shuhama, Ganderbal, Rs 16 crore Centre of Excellence for Medicinal Plants, Rs 20 crore Agri-Business Centre at Shalimar campus, Rs 3 crore Biochemical Production Centre at Wadura, besides many such facilities.

Crediting the SKUAST-K scientists and staff for the upward growth trajectory of the university, Prof Ganai said: “It is your hard work that has made this university the 4th best agriculture university in the country. Externally-funded projects, patents, innovations, startups, and many more … is the testimony to your hard work.”

He presented the Achiever of The Year Awards for outstanding contributions in various fields to scientists and staff for innovations, academics, research, skill development, community outreach, and HRD.

The scientists and staff members were presented with certificates for their outstanding individual and team efforts at the felicitation ceremony.

SKUAST-K innovators, startup founders – faculty and students, Research Station and KVK heads, research project PIs, HADP PIs, NAHEP team, scientists who have developed the best technologies and new crop varieties, besides administrative staff from various faculties, directorates and other supporting wings of the university were awarded in the ceremony.

Besides awardees, the Directors, Deans, Register, Controller of Examination and Heads of Divisions of the University were also present at the occasion.

