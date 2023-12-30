India seeks extradition of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi; India has asked Pakistan to extradite Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai attack mastermind and a UN-proscribed terrorist, who is wanted by Indian probe agencies in a number of terror cases.

New Delhi has also taken note of reports of Saeed’s son Talha contesting elections in Pakistan and said the “mainstreaming” of radical terror outfits in the neighbouring country is nothing new and that it has been part of its State policy for a long time.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the request for extraditing Saeed, along with certain documents, was sent to Islamabad recently.

