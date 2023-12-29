Dr Mushtaq Dar recalled, posted as Divisional Nodal Officer, NHM

*Dr Haroon Qazi asked to report in DHSK*

Srinagar, Dec 29 (KNO): The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department Friday recalled Dr Mushtaq Dar and posted him as Divisional Nodal Officer, National Health Mission (NHM).

As per an order issued by Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Haroon Qazi has been directed to report in Directorate of Health Services Kashmir for further duties.

“In the interest of administration and patient care, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Medical Officer, presently on deputation to Norway India Partnership Initiative (NIPI) is, hereby, recalled and posted as Divisional Nodal Officer, Kashmir, National Health Mission, J&K on standard terms and conditions of deputation,” reads the order.

“Meanwhile, Dr. Haroon Qazi, Medical Officer, presently on deputation to the National Health Mission, J&K as Divisional Nodal Officer, Kashmir, is recalled and directed to report in the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir for further duties,” the order reads further—(KNO)

