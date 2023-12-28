Foundation stone of CRC being laid at Jammu today

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowermemt Dr. Virendra Kumar will lay the Foundation Stone of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Jammu on 28th December 2023 at 10.30 AM in Village Chak Jawala Singh, Tehsil Vijaypur, District Samba, UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The CRC – Jammu will be housed in a new building to be constructed by NBCC, in a multistory building with a barrier free environment for persons with disabilities, in a sprawling campus of 38 kanals 18 marlas of land in Samba near AIIMS-Jammu, UT of J&K. The estimated cost of construction is 29 crores and the MoU has been signed with NBCC to initiate the construction work and finish the work within in a span of one year. Subsequently, at 12.15 PM, the esteemed dignitaries will inaugurate the temporary campus of CRC- Jammu at 11A/D Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

This CRC-Jammu will stand as a beacon of empowerment, inclusivity, and growth for persons with disabilities. Besides human resource development for the rehabilitation sector, it will provide skill development training for individuals with different disabilities that would enable them to be productive in our society and have the opportunity to shine and thrive. Additionally, the CRC-Jammu will deliver rehabilitation services for different categories of PwDs that will enable their independent living in the society.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD), New Delhi under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, MSJ&E, Govt. of India, will have the administrative control of CRC-Jammu.

A Composite Regional Centre was established for the persons with Disabilities of Jammu & Kashmir, by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, in the year June 2000, at Bemina, Bye-Pass, and Srinagar J&K. The objective of this Centre is to build an inclusive society in which equal opportunities are provided for the growth and development of Persons with Disabilities so that they can lead productive, safe and dignified lives. To empower Persons with Disabilities, through rehabilitation and to create an enabling environment that provides such persons with equal opportunities, protection of their rights, and enables them to participate as independent and productive members of society.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment facilitates the empowerment of the persons with disabilities, who as per Census 2011 are 2.68 crores and are 2.21 percent of the total population of the Country. These include persons with Visual, Hearing, Speech & Locomotive disabilities, Mental Retardation, Mental Illness, Multiple Disabilities, and any other disabilities. Disability of any kind is a setback to any person’s life, it not only affects the lives of disabled persons but also offers enough challenge to the society at large to overcome in its mission for improved quality of life and happiness

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print