IED detected, destroyed in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: The security forces on Wednesday detected and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted in a gas cylinder at Lawapora, Srinagar, officials said.

An official said , that a joint team of security personnel comprising 2 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police police found a gas cylinder with the concealed IED at Lawapora area of Srinagar outskirts.

He added that the prompt action of security forces averted a potential disaster by destroying the IED—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print