Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land’s glory: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Sikh gurus have taught Indians to live for the glory of their land and served as an inspiration to make the country better and developed.

Speaking at a “Veer Bal Diwas” event to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Modi said India is now coming out of the “mindset of slavery” and has full faith in its people, their abilities and heritage.

“When we did not respect our heritage, the world also did not value it,” he said, adding that the global view has now changed. When the country moves forward with pride in its heritage, the world also respects it, Modi said

