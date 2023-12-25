Two dead, 12 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in J-K’s Reasi

Jammu: Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said.

The bus was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar village when the accident took place near Dhamini around 6 am, Chassana SHO Suman Singh said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and one man — identified as Mohd Ashraf (25) — was found dead. Thirteen others, including nine girls aged between three and 19 years, were taken to hospital.

One of the critically injured people — 17-year-old Tahir Ahmad — succumbed while being shifted to Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officer said.

