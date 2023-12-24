Infiltration bid foiled along IB: Army

Jammu: One militant was killed as army troops guarding the International Border (IB) claimed to have scuttled an infiltration attempt here early Saturday, officials said.
The operation happened when a group of four heavily-armed militants was noticed sneaking into this side from across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.
Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps said the suspected movement was captured through surveillance devices during the intervening night of December 22 and 23. “Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB,” it posted on X.
A defence spokesman shared a clip recorded on a surveillance device, showing four militants making an attempt to cross over from across the border under the cover of darkness.
The officials said the area was kept under a tight vigil and a search operation was launched with the first light of the day.
The operation was still underway when the reports last came in, they said.
(PTI)