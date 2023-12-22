RS Chairman Dhankhar writes to LoP Kharge, says disruptions unfortunate

New Delhi:Rendering the House dysfunctional by making a demand to the Chair that cannot be acceded is unfortunate and against public interest, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is learnt to have said in a letter to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Dhankhar has written to Kharge stating that the Congress leader’s refusal to meet him during the Winter session of Parliament was not in sync with parliamentary practices and has also sought an interaction with him, sources said on Friday.

This comes a day after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

