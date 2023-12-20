RS witnesses repeated adjournments

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted thrice on Wednesday morning amid ruckus by Opposition members on the Parliament security breach issue. The proceedings were first adjourned for 15 minutes as soon as the House met and again at 11.15 am.

When the House met again at 11.30 am, similar scenes were witnessed with opposition members raising the security breach issue.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and asked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to help bring order in the House.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print