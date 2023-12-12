Life normal amid heightened security in Valley

Srinagar: Life went on as usual in Srinagar and other district headquarters in the Kashmir Valley amid heightened security measures as the Supreme Court upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.
Shops and business establishments opened in Srinagar and elsewhere as per usual while public transport also plied normally, in sharp contrast to what was witnessed on August 5, 2019, when the Centre moved to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
In the summer capital, municipal workers were seen going about their work in the morning and tourists were busy clicking photographs at Lal Chowk in the city centre as taxis that ply between Srinagar and Jammu queued up at the tourist reception centre.
Shop owners along the upmarket Residency Road were seen lifting the shutters, unmindful of the fact that the top court of the country was scheduled to deliver the verdict on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.
