New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday underlined the importance of regional grouping Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in ensuring security and stability in the region.

He made the remarks while addressing the sixth NSA-level meeting of the CSC at Port Louis in Mauritius.

The member states of the CSC are India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Seychelles are observers in the grouping

