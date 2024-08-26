Yunus appeals to Bangladeshis to show ‘patience’ as he tries to address ‘mountain-like challenges’

DHAKA: Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Sunday appealed to the people to have “patience” as it is difficult to address the “mountain-like challenges” overnight while promising them a free, fair and participatory election after implementing key reforms in different sectors.

In a televised address to the nation, his second since assuming charge on August 8 after the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina on August 5, Yunus urged the people to refrain from storming institutions, putting pressure to accept cases and the tendency to do some kind of trial in advance by attacking people while taking them to the courts.

“I’ll just say, you have to be patient. It is difficult to overcome mountain-like challenges overnight,” he said, referring to the demands coming from various sections to punish those responsible for the deaths of many people during the recent anti-government protests.

