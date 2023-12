Srinagar: Body of an unidentified man was found near Suliman complex in Dalgate area of Srinagar on Wednesday morning, officials said.

An official said that the body was spotted by some locals, who then informed the police.

He said that upon receiving the information, a team of police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

The official added that the body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to legal heirs after identification—(KNO)

