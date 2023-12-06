Tourists among 5 killed in Zojila accident

Srinagar: A cab taking a group of tourists from Leh to Srinagar fell from a mountain highway on Tuesday, killing five people and injuring three, officials said.
The tourists were from Kerala, they said and added that the accident took place on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in central Ganderbal district.
The car’s driver lost control of the vehicle at a turn near the Zojila Pass due to slippery road, the officials said.
Those injured were admitted to the Sonamarg Primary Health Centre, they said and added that one of them has been referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment.
However, the driver, who has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Awan – a resident of Satrina Kangan – succumbed at the tertiary care facility.
