ADGP Discuss Security Plan At High-Level Meeting

Srinagar: In order to strengthen and synergise the security grid of District Srinagar, ADGP Law and order Vijay Kumar-IPS chaired a joint meeting of Police and CRPF in Police Control Room Srinagar on Tuesday.

In a handout, the police said that IG CRPF Ajay Kumar Yadav, IGP Kashmir V.K Birdi, DDIB, DIG CKR, DIG CRPF North & DIG CRPF South, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, all the Nodal COs of CRPF, SP Cargo Srinagar, all Zonal SPs and SDPOs of Srinagar participated in the meeting.

According to police spokesman, during the meeting, a detailed security plan of Srinagar district was discussed in threadbare where in CRPF and Police were acquainted with their new roles besides suggestions were also taken from the field officers to have a fair idea of the shortcomings, avoid confusion at the cutting edge in order to make it a perfect and comprehensive CT grid. Besides, ADGP L&O, IG CRPF and IGP Kashmir also contributed their valid suggestions.

ADGP stressed upon all the officers that idea of a perfect security grid is only possible if the things discussed are implemented on ground in letter and spirit. ADGP has focused upon strengthening function of joint police control room and better communication mechanism between field officers of CRPF and JKP in city. Area domination of water bodies was discussed and included in area domination plan in today’s meeting.

ADGP has also instructed SSP Srinagar to conduct joint mock drill to handle post terror incident situations in city, he said.

ADGP Kashmir reinforced the commitment to dealing strictly with individuals disrupting the peace and emphasized the need for stringent actions under the law, he said.

ADGP Kumar emphasized the necessity to strengthen the CI grid and enhance the basic functioning of police stations through effective supervision. The ADGP’s guidance and directives aim to fortify security measures and maintain a secure and peaceful environment in the district, reads the statement.

