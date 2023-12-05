SKUAST-K holds organic farming training for women of remote Kellar area in Shopian

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Monday conducted a training programme titled ‘Entrepreneurship Development of Women Through Organic Farming’ at remote hilly Kellar area of Shopian district.
The training was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shopian under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt of India at a village of Keller, Shopian. The event was attended by 75 rural women along with the staff of KVK Shopian.
Head, KVK Shopian, Dr Zaffar Afroz Badri, who was the chief guest of the event, talked about organic farming, its scope and potential in J&K. He also sought collaborative efforts of KVK Shopian and NRLM for the betterment of the farming community.
Training Coordinator, Dr Shabeer Ahmad Ganie briefed the audience about the highlights of the training programme and presented a detailed presentation on the composting potential of the Shalimar microbe consortium. Dr Bilal Ahmad Zargar highlighted the importance of organic inputs in modern agriculture for maintaining soil health and export quality standards in agri-produce.