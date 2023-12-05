Online training on food processing for J&K specific products begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: An online training program on ‘Food Processing and Development of Cluster for Specific Products of J&K’ conducted by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced on Monday.
The training program is organised by the SKUAST-K’s Directorate of Extension in collaboration with the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad.
Director Extension, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, in the inaugural address, highlighted the scarcity of vegetables in Kashmir during the winter season and said scientists of SKUAST-K provide wonderful technologies for the cultivation of conventional and exotic vegetables. He highlighted the need for improvement in post-harvest practices and increasing the processing of agricultural and horticultural produce and assured of full support of KVK network in creating awareness about the packaging, utility, and marketing benefits among the different stakeholders.
Deputy Director, MANAGE Hyderabad, Dr Shalendra, presented the overview of the training program. He stressed the Cluster Strategy so that the quality and production is increased and informed about various schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture and the role of Extension in facilitating entrepreneurs regarding food processing.
The inaugural was also attended by Prof Afshan Gul, Prof Purshotam, Dr Farahnaz Rasool, Deputy Director Trainings, and Deputy Director SAMETI, Dr Rusheeba.
