‘Never Stop Chasing Your Dreams’: LG to Youth’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Delhi Public School, Jammu, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the Administration, Teachers and Students of Delhi Public School on the occasion.

He said the reputed educational institution, under the care and tutelage of Maharaja Hari Singh Social & Education Foundation Trust and Rajput Charitable Trust, has made immense contribution in shaping the future of young talents and social transformation.

The Lt Governor highlighted the transformation taking place in education sector and emphasized the need to reinvent the concepts of classroom learning.

“School is the cradle of future leaders and centre of creativity, character building and a fundamental medium to strengthen the value system in our society. Today, the real challenge before our education system is to promote learning beyond classroom and impart life skills,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon the teaching community and the educational institutions to adopt best practices aligned with the National Education Policy to bridge the learning gaps.

National Education Policy has provided the immense possibilities to elevate the learning and create a conducive environment for critical thinking, creativity, individuality and inquisitiveness to flourish so that our young children can learn new things, he said.

At Silver Jubilee Celebrations, the Lt Governor encouraged the students to follow their passion and believe in their abilities and potential.

“Never stop chasing your dreams, is my message to our youth. Discover what you really love doing, strive continuously to achieve new goals, reflect on your greatest passion and never ever stop believing in yourself,” the Lt Governor said.

Ajatshatru Singh, former Minister and President, Rajput Charitable Trust, J&K extended his gratitude to the Lt Governor for his encouraging presence and inspiring thoughts, affirming the faculty and students.

Dr. Ritu Singh, Pro-Vice Chairperson, DPS Jammu highlighted the initiatives including ‘Project Vriddhi’ and ‘Project Roshni’ aimed at fostering inclusivity and technological empowerment, for societal betterment.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated Roshni lab dedicated to empowerment of visually impaired students.

He also felicitated the winners of the NHPC painting competition and the girls belonging to rural areas who successfully completed basic course on computer education under the ‘Vriddhi’ project.

Students of DPS Jammu presented a Book Report to the Lt Governor on their entrepreneurial project of river cleaning using drone technology.

S.S. Sodhi, Director DPS Jammu; Principals, teachers and students of the DPS Jammu, DPS SMVDU-Katra, DPS Nagbani and prominent personalities from different walks of life were present.

