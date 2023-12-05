Army deploys double humped camels for logistics in Ladakh

Jammu: The Army on Monday said it has deployed double humped camels for logistical support to the troops in eastern Ladakh.

Ladakh, a cold desert, is home to the domesticated form of the Bactrian camels, also known as double-humped camels, which are mainly used for carrying goods but are also popular among tourists for safaris in the Nubra valley in the Union Territory.

“Bactrian (double humped) camels are deployed in Eastern Ladakh as an innovative means for last mile delivery of critical load and mounted patrolling in sandy terrain of plateau,” the Army’s Udhampur-based northern command wrote on X.

“The utilisation of camels, generated employment for Awam (public) and also paved way for conservation of fast dwindling population of double humped camels in Ladakh,” the post added.

The Army also shared a video of the deployed double humped camels along with the post.

Last year, the Ladakh administration discussed steps for the welfare of the double humped Bactrian camels in Hunder and suggested that fitness certification for camels may be issued.

Among other things, the administration called for earmarking of a defined area in Nubra for camel shelter and grazing where the camel jockeys can also grow fodder for the animals for winters.

