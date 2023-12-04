Dir Agri visits interiors of Dal Lake

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal on Sunday visited interior areas of Dal Lake and interacted with the vegetable growers.
Speaking to the vegetable growers, the Director Agriculture reiterated department’s commitment to provide every possible technical support to the vegetable growers of Dal Lake. He said the vegetables produced in the floating gardens of Dal Lake are different in various characteristics from the vegetables produced in other areas.
Different vegetables including Nadur (Lotus stem), Cauliflower, brinjal, eggplant, tomatoes, carrots, bottle guard and turnip of good quality are produced here.
The Director Agriculture impressed upon the concerned officers to provide every possible technical support to the concerned vegetable growers during their cultivation activities. Later on, he visited Baramulla and inaugurated the meeting hall of DAO Sopore.
