Protest in KU over NIT student’s social media post

Srinagar: A protest march was taken out in the Kashmir University (KU) campus here on Friday against a social media post of a non-local student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) that has allegedly hurt religious sentiments, officials said.

The march was taken out in the university complex, located in the Hazratbal area of the city, after the Friday prayers, they added.

Scores of students took out the march against the “derogatory” social media post by the NIT student.

The march was peaceful and the protesters raised slogans in favour of Prophet Mohammad, the officials said.

They said the protesters, including female students, were not allowed to move outside the main gate of the university. They later dispersed peacefully.

Protests were held at the NIT, Srinagar on Tuesday over the social media post that has allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student, who has been sent home on leave.

Police have filed a case against the student for promoting religious enmity between communities.

The NIT was closed for winter vacation on Thursday, 10 days ahead of the schedule, as a precautionary measure.

Protests were also held at the Amar Singh College and the Islamia College here on Wednesday against the social media post.

(PTI)

