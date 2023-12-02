IGP Kashmir Tours To Awantipora, Chairs security Review Meeting: Police

Srinagar:Inspector General of Police V. K. Birdi visited South Kashmir’s Awantipora and chaired security review meeting. DIG SKR Anantnag SRayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmad Zargar and other senior officers of the Police District were also present on the occasion.

In a handout, the police said that the meeting focused on strategic initiatives to enhance security measures, foster community engagement in PD Awantipora, legal action against OGWs and curbing drug menace.

The statement further stated that at the onset of the meeting, SSP Awantipora presented an overview of the steps initiated by Police to counter any challenges and threats faced by the inimical elements at the ground level.

IGP discussed the other threat perceptions and emphasized for establishment of a proper security grid in the Police district. IGP Kashmir also stressed for result oriented disposal of pending cases especially NDPS cases, he said.

IGP Kashmir also emphasized that all stakeholders be taken into confidence by creating synergy and cordial relations with them. He also emphasized on strengthening the intelligence grid on ground, alertness of deployed nafri, intensified legal action on OGWs and following all the SOPs in letter and spirit. He also opined about the importance and need of the modern technology in ushering transparency in the functioning of Police department. He stressed on the officers for the adoption of modern technology for better and transparent policing which is result-oriented and people friendly, he said.

Highlighting the importance of the people’s role in prevailing scenario, the IGP Kashmir stressed upon the officers to evolve more effective mechanisms and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace especially rumour mongers on social media platforms, he said.

IGP Kashmir also paid floral tributes to the martyrs at DPL Awantipora for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Soon after the floral tribute, the IGP Kashmir also inaugurated GOs mess at DPL Awantipora and inspected the infrastructure and other facilities available in the premises, reads the statement.

