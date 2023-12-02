Gulmarg, Pahalgam record sub-zero night temperature

Srinagar: Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded sub-zero nights even as minimum temperature remained above normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological temperature department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.8°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 5.7°C above normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 3.4°C against 2.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 4.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 2.2°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal for the place by 2.8°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.3°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and the latest temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 11.2°C, against 10.7°C on previous night, and it was above normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K, he said.

From December 2-7, he said, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy.

From December 8-10, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. “Fall in Minimum temperature by 3-5°C is expected from 2nd December onwards.”(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print