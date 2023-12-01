Militant killed in Pulwama

Srinagar: One militant has been killed in an encounter broke with security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.
The gunfight started at New Colony in the Arihal area of the district after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the orchards there, the officials said.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported one militant has been killed whose identity was yet to be ascertained.
(PTI)
