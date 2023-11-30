MMU Demands ‘Thorough Investigation’

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) – a conglomerate of various religious bodies in Jammu and Kashmir – condemned the blasphemous social media post by the NIT student.
The MMU, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, a statement said.
In a statement, the leading members of the MMU said that the reverence and honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is dearer to a Muslim than his or her life and such blasphemous remarks will not be tolerated by the Muslims of valley .
Taking serious note of this incident MMU demanded that a thorough investigation be conducted into how and why this incident occurred, and all those found involved be brought to book, the statement said.
MMU said that they hope that this insolence will be taken seriously by the authorities and serious efforts will be made to prevent such incidents from happening in the future