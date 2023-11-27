2 Persons Killed, Driver Injured As Load Carrier Falls Into Gorge In Doda

Doda: Two persons were killed and another injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into 250 feet gorge in Doda district on Monday, offcials said.

They said a load carrier (Tata Mobile- JK06B-1533) met with the accident on Tanta-Gundna road, leading to on the spot death of two persons and injuries to driver, Aqib Gulzar, who was removed to GMC Doda hospital by rescuers during the midnight.

The deceased have been identified as Mir Ali son of Noor of Kunthal and Zafarullah son of Talib Hussain of Dandi Bala.

Confirming it, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken.(GNS)

