Two Non-Locals died after hit by Vehicle in Awantipora

AWANTIPORA:
Two non-locals lost their lives in a fatal road accident on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday morning.
Police officials confirmed to Kashmir Reader that two non locals lost their lives in Awantipora road accident.
According to the report, the mishap took place at Checkoot Awantipora when a vehicle hit two non-locals, resulting in the death of both non locals.
The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Aashiq and Mohammad Shahid Bisarpur Gayazapur Mohalla Uttar Pradesh.
In this regard, Awantipora police has registered a case under relevant sections of the law and started investigation
