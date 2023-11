Poonch: A soldier died in an accidental firing incident along Line of Control in Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

They said an accidental gun shot hit a soldier, Rifleman Madhu Singh of Jodhpur, near fence at Phagwari Gali in Mendhar Sector, resulting in his on the spot death.

Confirming it, a police official told GNS that more details are awaited. It was not known immediately if the accidental fire happened in the soldier own rifle or that of any colleague. (GNS)

