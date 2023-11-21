Cong releases manifesto for Rajasthan polls, promises welfare schemes, caste census

Jaipur: The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a caste survey and a slew of schemes for farmers and youth, including 10 lakh job opportunities, and a new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level.

Doubling the amount for beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loan up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders are among the other announcements made in the Congress manifesto for Rajasthan elections.

The party also promised reservation to minorities on basis of their population after the caste census.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print