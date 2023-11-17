Kulgam Encounter Day 02: Firing Resumes At Encounter After Night Lull

Srinagar: Firing resumes between militants and security forces after night lull in Samno area of DH pora area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

A top police officer said that operation was suspended throughout night and has been resumed with the first light of this morning.

Yesterday, fierce gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Samno after forces recieved specific input about the presence of some militants in the area.

Till this report was being filed, no militant was killed yet. More details will follow.(GNS)

