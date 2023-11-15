Time to tell Xi Jinping to turn back: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi ahead of US-China talks

San Francisco:US lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi said the economic decline in China has strengthened America’s hand in negotiations ahead of the summit between the two countries, and it is time that US President Joe Biden tells his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to “turn back now”.

The Biden-Xi bilateral will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which the US is hosting in San Francisco from November 11 to 17. It will be their second face-to-face meeting in a year. Biden and Xi last held an in-person meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit on November 14 in Bali, Indonesia.

“This is the time we tell Xi Jinping: turn back now. Turn back now from this path that you are on. Keep your promises, compete fairly, stop your genocide, and stop your economic and military aggression,” the Indian American Congressman said in his remarks at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

