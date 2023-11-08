NC expels district president Bandipora for skipping party function

Bandipora: National Conference on Wednesday expelled its district president for Bandipora Mir Gulam Rasool Naz after he skipped party convention presided over by Omar Abdullah in the district.

Party vice-president and former chief minster Omar Abdullah, announced this while addressing a workers gathering at Block office here.

He said that maintaining strict adherence to party discipline is paramount and consequently, Ghulam Rasool Naz has been expelled for his absence at the party convention today.

“We will not tolerate any indiscipline in the party,” he added.

Naz, a 2-time MLA from Bandipora, has held several positions in the party over the years at district level—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print