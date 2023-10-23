Constitution under suspension in J&K: Cong

Srinagar: The Constitution has been put under suspension in Jammu and Kashmir and by not holding the Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the Centre is making “a mockery of democracy”, senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra said here on Sunday.

“Jammu and Kashmir is facing the ugliest situation, leading to suffocation and chaos amongst the public. Reorganisation of the full-fledged state was the biggest assault on the unique identity of Jammu and Kashmir,” Karra, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, said while addressing a party workers’ meeting in the city’s Batamaloo area.

“Apparently, the Centre is punishing people under the garb of various anti-people measures and by enacting different laws, without any consultation or evolving a consensus,” he alleged.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Karra said, “The reorganisation led to suppression and oppression of people, who were not allowed to raise their heads against the suspension of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

Karra said one fails to understand why Assembly polls are not being held in Jammu and Kashmir.

“On one hand, the situation is congenial for holding the Lok Sabha election and on the other, it is not conducive for the urban local body and Assembly polls. This mockery of democracy is very disappointing and it reflects the frustration and nervousness of the BJP,” he said.

The policies and agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are based on “lies, deceit and a manoeuvre to keep people away from their democratic rights” to ensure that there is no obstacle in ruling Jammu and Kashmir directly from the Centre, the Congress leader alleged.

He slammed the BJP-led Centre for the current “chaotic situation” in the absence of a democratic set-up in Jammu and Kashmir and accused the saffron party of putting the Constitution “under suspension”.

Karra dared the BJP to adopt the same process in other states.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has set a political narrative in the country and brought hope among people.

“Apart from the people across the country, Rahul Gandhi is being looked at as a saviour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the economic, cultural, religious and administrative oppression, suppression and repression of the current dispensation, which is hell-bent on undermining the authority of democratic institutions, besides looting public money and adopting anti-people and undemocratic measures for the lust of power,” Karra said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print