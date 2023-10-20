Property Of Absconding Militant Based In Pakistan Attached: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said property of an absconding militant currently residing in Pakistan has been attached under relevant law.

In a handout, the police said that one immovable property (01 Kanal and 15 Marlas of orchard land) situated at Noorpora of militant handler Feroz Ganie son of Naber Ganie has been got attached U/S 83 CrPC from court of Addl. Sessions Pulwama (NIA Court) by police Awantipora.

According to statement, the order has been got executed today by Revenue authorities along with police and village representatives.

The said militant involved in case FIR No. 36/2023 U/s 18,20,23,25,38 and 39 UA(P) act and 7/25 Indian Arms Act of Police Station Tral was declared as proclaimed offender by special NIA Court Pulwama U/S 82 CrPC earlier after absconding militant failed to appear before investigating agency.

Pertinently, the Pak based militant Feroz Ganie is involved in promoting and reviving militant activities by pushing in Arms and Ammunition and activating local militant networks, reads the statement.

