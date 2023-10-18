J&K sets-up panel to identify foreigners illegally staying in J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has set-up a high-level panel to identify foreign nationals illegally/ overstaying in the Union Territory since January 01, 2011.

The J&K’s Home department has constituted a committee headed by the financial commissioner/ additional chief secretary Home department to identify foreign nationals illegally/ overstaying in the Union Territory since January 01, 2011.

The panel, comprises Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Bureau of Immigration , Amritsar(Punjab); Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Special Branch, Jammu; Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Special Branch, Srinagar; all district SSPs/SPs(FROs) and State Coordinator, IVRFT, NIC, J&K.

As per its terms of reference, the panel shall prepare a monthly report of missing foreigners in Jammu & Kashmir and submit the same to the Ministry of Home Affairs by 7th of every month—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print