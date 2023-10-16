Award winning Writer Gh Nabi Khayal Passes Away

Srinagar: Noted writer and poet, and Sahitya Academy award winner Ghulam Nabi Khayal passed away on Sunday.

Khayal, who was bestowed with the prestigious national award for his book “Gashik Minaar,” breathed his last today morning, reports said.

He has authored dozens of books in English, Urdu and Kashmiri, including the highly acclaimed Kashmiri translation of Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam.

His death has been widely condoled by people from various sections of the society.

Director Information, Minga Sherpa has condoled the sad demise of senior journalist, poet, and essayist.

In his condolence message, Minga said that the Late Khayal Sahab was among the pioneers of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir who made significant contribution to the society. He added that Khayal Sahab was a prolific writer who revolutionized the literary field with his writings which reflected the different facets of the society.

The Director further said that his death has created a void in the literary field and journalistic cycles of Jammu and Kashmir. He also expressed his deep sympathies with the family of Khayal Sahab and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

The Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam on Sunday condoled the sad demise of noted journalist, author & poet, Ghulam Nabi Khayal.

He also expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Deputy Director Information & PR, Field Publicity Officer, Culture Officer & officials of the department also shared their grief over the demise of renowned scribe and offered condolence with the family over the irreparable loss.

