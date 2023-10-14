‘These guys make al-Qaeda look pure’, President Biden on Hamas’ attacks on Israel

Washington: President Joe Biden has said Palestinian militant group Hamas, which attacked Israel and killed over 1,000 people, is worse than al-Qaeda, the terrorist group behind the 9/11 attacks, as he reaffirmed that the US stands with the Jewish state.

At least 27 American citizens have died and 14 remain unaccounted for as a result of unfolding violence in Israel triggered after Hamas carried out unprecedented attacks in Southern Israel last Saturday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas’ key infrastructure. So far, over 2,000 people have been killed in Israel and the Gaza Strip in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print