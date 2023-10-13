Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians return home from Israel

New Delhi: The first batch of around 200 Indians, including students, returned to the country from Israel onboard a chartered flight in the early hours of Friday.

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tension in the region.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the passengers at the Delhi airport as they streamed into the lounge area from the tarmac side. He greeted them with folded hands and also shook hands with many of them saying, “Welcome home”.

