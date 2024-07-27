Pak resident killed, 2 soldiers injured in exchange of fire in Machil sector

Kupwara: A Pakistani native has been killed while as two soldiers got injured following an exchange of fire in Kumkari area of the Machil sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that an exchange of fire took place between the forces and the terrorists early this morning. “The operation is still ongoing in Kumari area, which is close to the Line of Control in Kupwara,” they said.

The officials said that in the exchange of fire, an individual from Pakistan was killed while two soldiers got injured.

“There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Machhal Sector on the line of Control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated”, reads a post of Chinar Corps—Indian Army on X, formerly Twitter.

Operation are in progress, it reads further.KNO

Pertinently, on Wednesday a foreign terrorist was killed in the district in an encounter—(KNO)

