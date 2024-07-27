Casualties feared after road accident in Kokernag’s Daksum

Anantnag: Three to four people died in a road accident at Daksum area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

An official said that a private vehicle coming from Kishtwar side fell into a gorge, resulting in casualties.

“Around 3 to 4 bodies are seen in a video. Nothing can be confirmed yet,” he said.

Tehsildar Larnoo, Syed Muiz Qadri told KNO that a team has been rushed to the spot. “Details will be shared after confirmation. Around 5 to 6 people are feared dead,” he said—(KNO)

