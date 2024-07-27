Won’t be strict to students having weak attendance due to hot weather conditions: Pr Sec Edu

Srinagar: School Education Department Saturday said that it won’t be strict to those students having weak attendance due to the persistent hot weather conditions.

According to Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar said, “We had already announced summer vacation even we have changed the school timing keeping in view the hot weather conditions.”

“However, if we continue to announce further vacations, we won’t be able to complete the syllabus on time,” he said.

Kumar further told reporters that it was not possible to announce more summer vacations. “However, if any student is not doing well because of the weather, we won’t be strict to them for the weak attendance.”

“In government schools, we have facilities for the students like availability of drinking water facilities and shades,” he said.

Kumar further said that as of now it was not possible for the school education department to install air conditioner. “But we are working on upgrading the infrastructure in public schools.”—(KNO)

