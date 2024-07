Uri: Police have arrested a government school teacher for allegedly molesting a minor student in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“We have arrested and registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on,” a police official said

The incident was reported by the mother of a third-grade student to Uri police.

She alleged that her daughter was molested by the teacher after school hours on Friday, reports said.(GNS)

