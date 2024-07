ANANTNAG- : Eight people including a policeman and five children died in a road accident on Sinthan-Kokernag route.

Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Kokarnag, Suheel Ahmad Lone ssid a policeman along with five children and two ladies died in an accident near Arashan Daksum.

He said the vehicle they were travelling in was coming from Madwa Kishtwar, adding that postmortem is being conducted at SDH Kokarnag.

